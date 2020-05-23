Dakota Johnson struggles to stay positive during the running of the bulls

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Fifty Shades Freed & # 39; reveals that it is difficult for her to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad & # 39; during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Dakota Johnson You are doing everything possible so that the blockage does not affect your mental health.

"The Peanut Butter Hawk"Star told the American television show"Extra"" It is difficult to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad, "but he insisted that he is doing everything possible to stay optimistic.

"You are at home, you are not with your friends, you are not with your family, you cannot do the things that make you feel valuable," he explained about life during the Covid-19 crisis.

"You are dressed in this depression outfit … Right now, there is also immense pain and sadness bouncing around the world constantly, so it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad, it's dangerous and it's scary and it's lonely. "

Dakota explained, "Meditate or go for a walk, be nice to your body … Those little things ultimately make a difference."

The screen star has also been trying to keep herself busy with work, adding that she's been "reading a lot and watching a lot of movies and working on production stuff, trying to be productive."

Earlier this month, May 2020, the "Fifty shades released"The actress told Marie Claire magazine that she has been fighting depression" since she was 15 or 14 years old "and confessed that" she has to do a lot of work to purge her thoughts and emotions. "