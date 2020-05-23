Cynthia Bailey reveals a new beauty trick for fans – Watch her video

Cynthia Bailey reveals a new product to her fans that is reportedly really helpful for the scalp. Check out her message and the recent video she shared on her social media account.

‘Meet my new best friend: Rosemary Mint Oil Lately with the protective styles I've been wearing during #covid I noticed a bit of dry scalp was happening! I started using rosemary peppermint oil from @mielleorganics. Wake up my scalp and soothe itchy and dry scalp. My girl @exquisitemo did her thing! Grab yours from their website mielleorganics.com. It is currently on sale for $ 6 until May 25! #miellemaven #mielleorganics #rosemarymintoil #morethanastrand ", Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘I have a rosemary plant in my flower beds. I boiled it and put a little oil on it. I love it ", and someone else posted this message:" I love it! That's all I've been using since Quarantine. "

Another follower also said, "I got mine too, they stayed out of Target at Target and reviewed Wally World and surprisingly they had it." And someone else who appreciates the product also posted, "Love Miele's hair line! It's amazing❤️ Try Rosemary Mint Styling Cream. "

A commenter wrote: ‘Yes, I love this product line. It grew my edges again in less than a month and it keeps growing. "

Aside from this, Cynthia had another message for her fans the other day:

& # 39; Hey guys! Have you entered the next Ambi @ambiskincare big-face model search? Rush!!! We will be closing the contest soon, and I don't want you to miss out on this incredible opportunity to serve a top skincare brand. Many of you may not know it, but I also started in the modeling industry through a contest, "he wrote in his post.

People were also very excited about this announcement. Eva Marcille also showed support for Cynthia recently.



