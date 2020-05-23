Cynthia Bailey comments on the possibility of leaving RHOA for RHOBH

Cynthia Bailey has undergone quite a few changes in recent years. With rumors floating around that she might soon be heading to the west coast, the supermodel chimes in on whether or not she would consider leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Given that Cynthia's future husband is based in Los Angeles, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Cynthia could move to California instead of dividing her time as she currently does.

She spoke about speculation that she did not rule out the possibility.

‘There has been a lot of talk about my transition to (RHOBH), and I am also quite friendly to many of the (RHOBH) women. I don't know what the future holds for me. All I know is what God wants Cynthia Bailey to do, that's what I will do. I have been in (RHOA) for 11 years. I never signed up to be on it for the rest of my life, so I don't worry about it. When the network decides it's time for me to go, I'll go. "

Looking at Bailey's future plans for a wedding on 10/10/2020, it looks like Bravo would definitely want to stay with Bailey for one more season to cover the nuptials.

This comes after she, too, had to talk about rumors that she was offered a demoted role.

She told The Shade Room: ‘I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors that I am fired or that I will not return. I have been a constant caretaker of peaches for 10 years. I love my cast and my family Bravo. I am looking forward to the next season. "

She went on to say that at that time the contract negotiations had not yet started.



