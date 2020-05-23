Cybercriminals leak personal data of 2.9 million crore Indians on the dark web for free – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLb76d276f4fee99062118ee657337753a13% %MINIFYHTMLb76d276f4fee99062118ee657337753a13%

New Delhi: Cybercriminals have released personal data of 2.9 million Indians looking for work on the dark web for free on one of the hacking forums, according to online intelligence firm Cyble.

The company had recently revealed the hacking of Facebook and the Indian educational technology firm funded by Sequoia Unacademy.



"29.1 million personal data from Indian job seekers was leaked on Deepweb for free. Usually we see this kind of leaking all the time, but this time, the message header caught our eye as it included a lot of personal details where most things are generally static, like education, leadership, etc., "Cyble said in a blog post on Friday.

Folders also appeared in the screenshot published by Cyble on behalf of some of the top job websites in India, but the company was investigating the source of the leak as of this writing.

"It appears to have originated from a resume aggregator given the large volume and detailed information. We will update this article as new information is identified," said Cyble.

The cyber intelligence firm said the violation includes confidential information such as email, phone, address, qualification, work experience, etc.

"Cybercriminals are always vigilant about such personal information to carry out various nefarious activities such as identity theft, scams and corporate espionage," Cyble said in a statement.