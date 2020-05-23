CVS Opens COVID-19 Test Sites in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML194e76afba9b72e2e795eb4604d19a2513% %MINIFYHTML194e76afba9b72e2e795eb4604d19a2513%

Sixteen COVID-19 test sites opened at CVS locations throughout North Texas on Friday and those interested should make an appointment.

This occurs after the company and Governor Greg Abbott announced that 44 of these locations would open in Texas as the fight against the coronavirus continues.

The company said tests are available for those who show symptoms according to CDC criteria, as well as age guidelines. Those who qualify for a test can make an appointment here.

According to CVS, the tests will use swab kits. Residents will take the tests on their vehicles, while a CVS member will monitor to make sure it is done correctly.

The company said it plans to announce more locations in Texas in the coming weeks.

"Texas continues to rapidly increase COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new driving test sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state," said Abbott.