Coronavirus (WI): Wisconsin confirms more than 500 total deaths from COVID-19 – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin has exceeded 500 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to figures from the state Department of Health Services released on Saturday.

The report showed 481 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 14,877, and 11 additional deaths, totaling 507. Two new deaths were reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the county total to 251.

The updated numbers followed two consecutive days of record tests, which have nearly quadrupled daily for two weeks. The state reported nearly 9,500 tests on Friday, with more than 500 positive cases of the coronavirus.

State authorities urge residents to maintain social distancing and other safety measures over the holiday weekend. The Department of Natural Resources announced that while state parks will resume normal hours this weekend, visitors will not have access to the restrooms until early next month.

The parks have been operating on a reduced daily schedule and have closed entirely on Wednesdays as the state grapples with the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

