Coronavirus (MN): 847 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 10 more people died – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd9d3b328e168551faa0e8144ed54c77011% %MINIFYHTMLd9d3b328e168551faa0e8144ed54c77011%

– The Minnesota Department of Health reported 847 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota on Saturday; and 10 more people have died from complications caused by the disease.

The labs completed 8,522 COVID-19 tests on the last day, and about 10% of them tested positive.

These new numbers increase the state's total case count to 19,845, and our number of deaths has increased to 852.

Of the total infected, 568 are currently in the hospital and 215 are in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 13,485 people have recovered and no longer need isolation.

Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, continue to absorb the brunt of the COVID-19 attack. As of Saturday, 697 of the state's 852 deaths have been among these populations.

RELATED: The latest COVID-19 headlines for today

On Friday, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force named Minnesota a top state that still has a "significant virus,quot; in circulation. She says that Minneapolis in particular has the fourth highest positivity rate in a metropolitan area, behind Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, respectively.

RELATED: Minnesota State Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently chose to reopen retail stores and allow restaurants, bars, and lounges to reopen June 1, under certain restrictions.

However, restrictions remain in place for gyms and places of worship.

%MINIFYHTMLd9d3b328e168551faa0e8144ed54c77012% %MINIFYHTMLd9d3b328e168551faa0e8144ed54c77012%

On Friday, President Trump called churches and other houses of worship "essential." He asks governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend, or threatens to void their authority and do it himself.