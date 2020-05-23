Coronavirus in Colorado, May 23: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML2540fe6feab340256f30547536e3263612% %MINIFYHTML2540fe6feab340256f30547536e3263612%

On Friday, Colorado public health officials gave Douglas County the go-ahead to reopen restaurants, gyms, houses of worship and the Park Meadows Mall at 50% occupancy. This is the first time that CDPHE has provided a safer home order variance to a metropolitan area county.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 deaths have been directly attributed to COVID-19 and more than 1,300 have been associated with the disease. Health officials also announced that there were more than 23,000 confirmed cases and that almost 145,000 people had been evaluated.

Here are the updates for May 21.

What's new

Douglas County restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, and Park Meadows Mall may partially reopen after state grants variance

Suicides in Colorado fell 40% during the first 2 months of the coronavirus pandemic, but crisis line calls increased

Vacation in the midst of a pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Resources

These Colorado grocery stores, retail outlets, and restaurants have outbreaks of coronavirus

More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

