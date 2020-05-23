Corey Feldman talks about Michael Jackson as (my) truth: rape of two Coreys spends his last week on demand video

Corey Feldman's relationship with Michael Jackson has been under intense scrutiny since accusations against the King of Pop began to emerge in the early 1990s. There were two child stars the world waited for to be sentenced to Michael Jackson, first in the court of public opinion and then in 2005 when the People v. Michael Jackson monopolized the main news and the Nancy Grace show: Macaulay Culkin and Corey Feldman

The court of public opinion was divided. Many believed that Michael Jackson showed an infatuation with young children, especially short, cute, and sometimes blonde children like Macaulay and Corey. The news of sleepovers at the Neverland ranch fed the tabloids and Michael, who had already become a target due to failed plastic surgery and a widespread case of vitiligo, was painted at first as a freak and then a pedophile. The only problem was that none of Michael Jackson's famous little friends, from Emmanuel Lewis (Webster) to Macaulay Culkin or Corey Feldman, never pointed a finger at Jackson.

Still, rumors spread that the reason these child stars grew up to have their fair share of substance abuse problems was because of Michael Jackson. It didn't help the Michael Jackson case when Oprah Winfrey seemed to get on the train "what the hell is wrong with you,quot; and many believe it was the 2003 interview with Martin Bashir Living with Michael Jackson that ultimately fueled the 2005 case against him. Jackson was finally acquitted and to this day, Macaulay Culkin and Corey Feldman reiterate their statements that Michael Jackson never sexually abused them, and this is where the media problem lies.

The media had a good story; in fact, it was the most important story of the new decade. Many scared and feathered Michael Jackson before his trial and even watched the way he hid his children from the public (sometimes wearing masks or covering his face with blankets) as proof that he was a pedophile. To this day, Michael Jackson remains one of the most controversial figures in the world and it is difficult to reconcile the charges against him with the fact that he was never convicted of sexually abusing a minor.

When Corey Feldman announced his Campaign for Truth in October 2017, many people gathered around the former boy actor and couldn't wait to hear the big names he would reveal.

The controversy came immediately when Corey Feldman stated that due to legal issues and the fact that he would name the people after the statute of limitations expired, he was putting himself in legal jeopardy and in position for a lawsuit. He felt that the best way to present his truth about the sexual abuse he suffered in Hollywood, along with his good friend, the late Corey Haim, was through a movie.

Makes sense. Corey Haim first revealed the sexual abuse of men when they were teenagers during an episode of their television series A,amp;E The two Coreys. Corey Haim opened the conversation and is no longer heard to end: Corey Feldman has spent three years presenting the missing details to the public, including allegations that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim on the set of Luke

With Harvey Weinstein and the MeToo movement, there was strength in numbers. A single voice rarely leads to movement, though it happens (Greta Thunberg, for example), but when it comes to Corey Feldman, it seems like the only name the media wanted to hear was Michael Jackson.

From the beginning, Corey Feldman revealed that the names he would reveal would not include Michael Jackson and it seemed that the public turned on him.

When Leaving Neverland It came out, there were people who demanded that Corey Feldman make accusations against the late singer, Feldman never did.

Although now he has declared that he can no longer defend Michael due to the horrendous accusations that have been made against him.

You can check out Corey Feldman's live Twitter he did on May 22, 2020 below.

Corey Feldman was a good friend of Michael Jackson, and while some wonder whether Michael was grooming Corey and simply never approached him, or whether Michael Jackson was innocent and his adoration and affection for children were portrayed as something he was not, the facts remain. Corey Feldman is not making accusations against Michael Jackson.

They were friends and Corey has paid tribute to Michael Jackson multiple times through his art.

If Corey Feldman wanted to fake a story about sexual abuse, it seems like one about Michael Jackson would have been the easiest and most lucrative narrative he could have spun.

Surely, a story about the King of Pop sexually abusing Corey Feldman as a boy would have found him face to face with Oprah Winfrey.

As Chid USA's ambassador, Corey Feldman found himself in a difficult position: defending his good friend who he said never abused him, or crediting the claims of those who say they have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson.

After soul searching, weighing the issue, and listening to all sides of the discussion, Corey Feldman issued a statement that he had to put the victims' voice first.

Unlike the Harvey Weinstein / Me Too movement, Corey Feldman did not encounter an army of former child stars who stood by him and shared their own stories of child sexual abuse. That does not mean that they do not exist or that they do not exist.

According to Corey Feldman, there are several former child stars who came up to him and said, "Yes, this person you named or that person you named,quot; also sexually abused me, but they are too scared to speak.

Corey Feldman has been savagely attacked on social media and in his real life. His supporters are attacked and even his ex-wife has been harassed since she appeared in (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys.

When Rose McGowan directed the indictment against Harvey Weinstein, an army of women supported her – in fact, they were even called #RoseArmy on social media. Victim after victim showed up to share their allegations and accusations and would not back down.

With Ronan Farrow at his side, the world heard the bugle's call and Weinstein was finally condemned.

Corey Feldman's names are simply not big enough to elicit such an answer (sorry Charlie) and although several of the men are doomed pedophiles and one is on the run, the media remain silent: victims are afraid to come forward, Netflix , Hulu, and Amazon Prime refuse to launch (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys and Corey Feldman has been raped again.

This time, by an industry that refuses to reproduce his film, the police that refuse to investigate his claims and the hackers who stopped the premiere of his film and shared his documentary for free.

Corey Feldman's documentary airs on demand until June 1, 2020, and is then removed from the platform. Because your movie names real people beyond the statute of limitations, you have to follow insurance rules to keep the movie running.

For those who suggest Corey Feldman is "naming names,quot; for profit, think again. Corey Feldman will be the first to tell him what it has cost him to follow through on his accusations.

You can see (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys Upon request at www.MyTruthDoc.com until June 1, 2020.

