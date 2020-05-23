Connie Nielsen wants to reprise the role in the potential sequel to & # 39; Gladiator & # 39;

DreamWorks Screenshots

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2000 release, the actress who plays Lucilla in the film admits that the studio bosses have given the follow-up project the green light.

Movie bosses are in talks for a possible sequel to "Gladiator," according to the movie's protagonist, Connie Nielsen – And she wants a part.

As the director of the Oscar-winning film Ridley Scott and her cast and crew celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2000 release, the actress has revealed that she would be interested in repeating her character, Lucilla, in a follow-up.

Discussing the original with Scott as part of an Entertainment Weekly interview, Nielsen explained that studio bosses have given the project the go-ahead, adding, "It's just a question of which movie is the first on Ridley's tight schedule."

"Surely I'd be interested in doing (the movie)," adds Connie. "I mean, obviously it's a wonderful project, so of course I'd be interested."

It is not clear whether Russell Crowe He has been contacted to repeat the main character, which earned him his first Oscar for best actor.