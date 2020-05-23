Congolese fashion designer captivates the Internet with a stunning 3D digital fashion show (video)

TSR BlackExcellence: Black people continue to change the game and we love watching it! In the world of fashion, Congolese fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba, owner of the contemporary brand Hanifa, presented her latest collection on Instagram Live with 3D models.

It was an innovative fashion show that captivated the Internet and may be a reflection of where fashion is headed. And to keep it real, Anifa told Teen Vogue that she had plans for a digital show long before the coronavirus-related blockades, so that shows that everyone had a vision for such a beautiful matter!

“The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a little anxious about everything that was happening. I began to feel that perhaps it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities, "said Anifa.

The 29-year-old fashion designer also used her platform to raise awareness about the problems of illegal mining in her home country. Her fashion show deserved much praise for her creativity and was another form of entertainment that we didn't know we needed.

Anifa said that she has been using 3D models for a while to convey design ideas to her team, but said, "Designing content using 3D models and now an entire collection has been a complete game changer for me." It actually requires an even greater amount of attention to detail to make the clothes fit and look good. "

After meeting with his team, he decided to follow his purpose and basically said, "The show must be one."

“My decision to continue could affect our clients for the better in a way I never imagined. It was then that I knew it was time, "Anifa said.

In addition to showing off her designs, Anifa used the show to raise awareness of the issues facing the Congo with a short documentary at the beginning of the show.

From the conditions of the mineral site to the women and children suffering as a result of these problems, Anifa's mission was to educate her audience before debuting the clothes.

"Serving was a big part of who I am and what I want to do," he said in the short documentary.

Check out the 3D fashion show below!

