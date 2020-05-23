Colorado reports no additional deaths directly linked to COVID-19 as 426 remain hospitalized

%MINIFYHTML518ac010ce0ad327cfcc74d7b3fb3c5f13% %MINIFYHTML518ac010ce0ad327cfcc74d7b3fb3c5f13%

Colorado health officials reported Saturday that 1,327 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the state's new coronavirus was first confirmed, and that death certificate data shows 1,088 deaths were directly due to the virus. .

That's an increase of three deaths from people with the virus and zero additional deaths from COVID-19 during Friday's counts, though there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly death certificate data. .

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment renewed the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths in which the person had the virus, as well as the number of deaths that they have been directly attributed to COVID -19 on a death certificate.

There have been 4,105 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, although only 426 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Saturday afternoon, state data shows. At least 32 people since Friday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

Additionally, as of Saturday, there were 336 critical care ventilators statewide, compared to 463 a month ago, according to state data.

To date, 23,964 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Authorities recorded 3,608 tests on Friday when the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 63.7 tests per 100,000 people per day, has dramatically improved since the start of the pandemic, but it falls short of the 152 per 100,000 daily number that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak safely. .

Much of the testing has focused on senior facilities and other care homes, although Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that anyone in the state who shows symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for free. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 263 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails, and factories. That's three more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

