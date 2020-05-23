Colorado approves Douglas County Variation to reopen some businesses and places of worship

%MINIFYHTML34e7a53a3f133c2ee7b94e3223c9757713% %MINIFYHTML34e7a53a3f133c2ee7b94e3223c9757713%

Douglas County restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, and the Park Meadows Mall have received the green light to reopen, albeit at limited capacity, after state public health officials issued a variance to the safety order in the state home on Friday.

In a letter to county commissioners, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, approved the Douglas County request to reopen and pointed out several conditions to the variance.

For interior spaces, there is an occupancy limit of 50% and a maximum of 175 people. Additionally, meetings at Park Meadows will not be allowed, and instead shoppers are encouraged to move from store to store without congregating in public areas.

Hunsaker Ryan warned that safer restrictions may be applied at home if cases increase in the area.

"If two of the county's triggers are a 20% increase in positive cases on a 3-day moving average over a 14-day period, more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, a substantial increase in hospitalizations directly related to COVID -19 over a 2-week period, or TCHD's inability to contact trace new cases within 24 hours of a known positive test result, then this variation is automatically terminated. "

The variance was approved, he said, because "the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) has a robust public health surveillance system, sufficient hospital capacity, and appropriate thresholds to reduce the variance if conditions worsen."

Governor Jared Polis has said he will issue guidance for the reopening of restaurants for Memorial Day.

This story is unfolding, check for updates. Read the full variation letter below.