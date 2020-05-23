Closure Rage Grows, Homeland Security Warns Resisters May Attack – Up News Info

ABC News reports that the Department of Homeland Security has notified government leaders and law enforcement that they resist orders to stay home if they can be attacked. The report indicated that essential workers and authority figures are at the highest risk of being victims.

The news comes as anger is mounting over continued extensions of shutdown orders across the country. Many have questioned the orders, which impose rules on which companies and facilities can open and demand social distancing requirements. High unemployment, and the feeling that the rules are not constitutional and somehow arbitrarily applied, have led to furious confrontations in many states and arrests of rapists whose businesses have been opened despite restrictions.

Counter-terrorism analysts from the Department of Homeland Security released the report Thursday, according to ABC News, which obtained the report.

"Some illicit actors are likely to view any continued state-mandated order as government overreach, and anticipated security guidelines and policies, specifically the use of face masks, are also likely to serve as a driving factor behind continued violent incidents related to pandemic". Analysts wrote.