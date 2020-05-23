Claudia Jordan claims Nicki Minaj fans harass her teenage grandmother and niece

WENN / Judy Eddy

In a separate Twitter post, the host of & # 39; FOX Soul & # 39; He criticizes those who try to justify the stalker, writing: 'So everyone can justify trying to scare a little 15-year-old black girl'.

Claudia Jordan learn how dangerous it is to get involved first hand with Nicki MinajThe fans. The television personality shared on her Twitter account that after making some critical comments about the Trinidadian rapper in a recent episode of the interactive television show "FOX Soul," Barbz began threatening members of her family.

"WOW, now the Barbzes have gone too far. Threatening to 'OVERCOME' my 69-year-old mother and now harass my 15-year-old niece?" Claudie wrote on Wednesday, May 20. "At the end of the day, what will accomplish this, but will you keep your bad karma and buy it with charges? WE stay protected. KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh."

Claudia Jordan claimed that Nicki Minaj harassed her family.

In response to his posts, a fan told him, "They're going to be on your neck for life. I've been out of the fan base from the start once you pick a fight that holds a grudge for life." The fan continued, "I don't support any threats, but I'm sad that you don't see the problem with what you said. Did you hear what Tamar braxton said? "Referring to when Tamar said," You can't get too involved in Barbz and Queen Bees. "

"Oh, so now you want to play the victim LOL," wrote another fan. A fan of Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, warned Claudia: "Hold Onika with your mouth next time, sister !!"

Claudia angered Barbz with her recent comments on "Fox Soul" where she discussed the comparison between Nicki and Lil & # 39; Kim made by Usher. "Why are they mad to say that Lil & # 39; Kim paved the way? She did it! … What's wrong with that? … I don't know why fans get so mad at Usher" Claudia said.

Usher sparked an online debate about the two rappers after he said "Nicki is a product of Kim" during an episode of "Verzuz" with Swizz beatz Sunday May 17. Her comment quickly got reactions from social media users when Swizz alerted Usher: "By the way, you're already in vogue on Twitter right now." He continued enthusiastically, "This is the effect & # 39; Verzuz & # 39 ;, King. I see you trending on Twitter! This is special, this is fun."