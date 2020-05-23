City parking lots open on beaches, Slow Streets program expands, car parades are allowed – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa90ff613a3b8102f61409e4340351fe311% %MINIFYHTMLa90ff613a3b8102f61409e4340351fe311%

– Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that the city was taking additional steps to reopen before the Memorial Day weekend following the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our city will continue to take steps forward as we have been doing almost every day for the past three weeks," he said. "I know that Angelenos want to return to precious spaces and places, and I think we can return responsibly."

Starting Saturday, the city's parking lots and bike paths on the Cabrillo and Venice beaches will reopen. The decision mimics the county's decision to open parking lots at Dockweiler, Will Rogers, Zuma and Surfrider beaches.

Garcetti said the beaches remain open only for active use and that social distancing must be observed.

"The beaches are such an iconic part of who we are, of that Los Angeles landscape," he said. "It is part of our identity as a city and a kind of postcard for the world."

Garcetti also announced that recreation areas along the Los Angeles River will reopen on Monday, although kayaking and swimming, as always, remain prohibited.

The mayor also said that stores in closed shopping malls could reopen, but could only offer sidewalk deliveries.

"We have now opened all retail stores for pickup and delivery, and manufacturers, supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, construction and restaurants remain open for pickup and delivery," said Garcetti.

Businesses that want to reopen safely can learn more about the steps to take on the city's website.

Garcetti also announced that the city was working to expand its Slow Streets Program, which temporarily restricts traffic flow on certain roads in an attempt to encourage safe use of pedestrians.

"We started this program at two locations on the west side, thanks to council member Mike Bonin, and everything went as planned," he said. "Residents took advantage of the extra space and no overcrowding was observed with this good start."

Garcetti said the city has received more than 175 applications for the program and that it will create sites in Eagle Rock and Mid-City in the coming days. Applications for the program can be submitted online.

%MINIFYHTMLa90ff613a3b8102f61409e4340351fe312% %MINIFYHTMLa90ff613a3b8102f61409e4340351fe312%

The mayor also said the city would allow car shows, allowing people to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and graduations while observing the patterns of social alienation.