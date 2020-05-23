City of Hayward staff to take pay cuts, waive increases after coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – The coronavirus crisis may deplete Hayward's $ 36 million reserves in the General Fund in one year, unless spending decreases and sales taxes and other key revenues improve from recent levels, City officials said Thursday.

So far, Hayward firefighters, including firefighters and the city manager, have agreed to forgo planned salary increases.

The mayor and City Council members cut their wages by 2 percent for the upcoming fiscal year and plan to cut their travel and other spending budgets by 50 percent.

In total, the reductions will save the city about $ 500,000 in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

But revenue cuts due to the coronavirus crisis are forecast to require the city to spend $ 17 million of its $ 36 million General Fund operating reserve by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

The General Fund reserve is like a savings account, which can be used in an emergency. The General Fund pays for services such as police, fire, 911 response, libraries, and, among other services, park maintenance.

The cuts agreed to with the fire department, City Hall, mayor and city manager are the first two proposals to city employee bargaining groups calling on all employees to give up wage increases on July 1. and that they take 80 free hours without pay.

The proposals, as well as salary cuts among unrepresented employees, would save the city about $ 2.5 million in the next fiscal year.

