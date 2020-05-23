Christopher Nolan turns to the Fortnite video game to screen his new movie

warner brothers

After releasing the trailer for the popular video game, the filmmaker of & # 39; Dark Knight & # 39; You are now ready to screen the new movie called & # 39; Tenet & # 39; in the app this coming summer.

Christopher Nolan is set to screen one of his "iconic" movies for video game players "Fortnite"

"The dark knight"the filmmaker released the trailer for his upcoming spy thriller"Beginning"in the game on Thursday May 22, 2020.

Canadian video game journalist Geoff Keighley, who organized the event, announced to players that one of Nolan's "iconic" movies will be shown in-game this summer.

Confirming the news on Twitter, he added: "Just announced during the Tenet teaser premiere: Christopher Nolan will be bringing one of his iconic movies to @FortniteGame this summer for a free full-length screening for fans!"

Donald mustard, the Global Creative Director of Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, told fans that the idea to project the game's advance came from Nolan.

"The idea to debut the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan," he tweeted. "We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we couldn't do that right now, but how maybe this could be the best option. I hope you love it!"

"Tenet", which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinsonand Elizabeth DebickiIt is currently slated to be the first major Hollywood release to hit theaters after they reopen following the relaxation of the Covid-19 locks, which will be released on July 17.

You can see the new trailer here.