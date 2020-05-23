Christina Aguilera challenges others to share her COVID-19 diaries after publishing her own

WENN

Challenging famous friends like Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Halle Berry and Alicia Keys to share their tickets, the singer of & # 39; Candyman & # 39; encourages others to feel comfortable enough with their own individual beauty.

Cristina Aguilera You want people to start sharing your diaries online. On Wednesday May 20, hitmaker "Genie in a Bottle" released her Diary Dares by releasing a series of photos capturing pages from her own personal journal, explaining the importance of opening up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm starting #DiaryDares today," the 39-year-old singer began explaining in the Instagram post. "Especially at this time, it is essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves and create a & # 39; safe space & # 39; for each other … to share our current or past experiences (difficulties or highlights), reflect about who we want to be, how we want to live when we get out of this, and what we want to leave behind. "

The multiple Grammy winner continued: "Newspapers have always helped me do this. They keep me focused and focused, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice, amid all the noise of this business." She added: "In reviewing them, I am grateful that I can remember how my life has shaped me and how my journey has brought me here."

After sharing some of her own entries, the mother of two challenged some of her famous friends, Demi lovato, Bethenny Frankel, Dan levy, Lizzo, Halle Berry, Alicia Keys and Cleo Wade to make their quarantine diaries public. "Let's archive this time in history and establish a safe place to express, reflect and share together," he said.

"I challenge ourselves to be real, fearless, remove the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty," he continued. "I challenge myself to come together and share our feelings at an uncertain time, whether we can feel scared, alone and everything else. I challenge ourselves to read the truths of others and support them."

Noting that May is Mental Health Awareness month, the "Beautiful" singer expressed hope that others will respond to her challenge as "this type of exchange is so important and cathartic." He concluded his post by noting: "And so we will feel better and be stronger."