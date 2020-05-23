Chrissy Teigen makes it clear that she wants the New York Times to bring back Alison Roman suspended

WENN / Instagram

After the Food Critics Column is placed on Temporary License & # 39; In the wake of his online feud, John Legend's model wife stresses that she disagrees with what the post has done.

Chrissy Teigen he does not approve of the New York Times' decision to temporarily archive Alison Roman's food column. Days after she went into a war of words with food criticism over the latter's callous comments, the former swimsuit model learned of the publication's move and made it clear that he wants her back.

"I publicly forgave Alison and that was real," the 34-year-old man wrote in response to a Twitter critic. "When I said I don't believe in being canceled because of their honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, it's not them." He then requested Alison's reinstatement. "I did not call them, I did not write and, above all, I would like him to come back," he emphasized.

The wife of John Legend He also expressed disappointment when a fan asked, "Has the meat been crushed?" She tweeted in response, "I hope we can laugh at that one day, but I'm not happy with the NYT license, so I definitely can't laugh at that just yet. It just sucks in every way." In a separate tweet, he noted, "I don't like it one bit and I'm doing what I can (outside of Twitter) to make it known."

Chrissy had a fight with Alison in early May after the blogger claimed she was "horrified" by him.Lip sync battle"The host's popularity in the food world. His comments allowed Chrissy to declare a break on social media after admitting that the words" hit me hard. "She added:" I really loved everything about Alison. I was jealous of having a book with food on the cover instead of a face! … I think we should probably stop following @alisoneroman. "

After Alison issued her second apology for her comments, Chrissy returned to Twitter to thank the journalist for trying to make amends. "To be clear, it never crossed my mind to apologize for what you really thought!" she added. "The comments stung, but they stung the most because they came from you! It wasn't my usual news of some random person hating everything about me!"

Although Chrissy accepted Alison's apology, a New York Times representative confirmed on Tuesday, May 19, that Alison's column was put "on temporary leave."