Chrissy Teigen bought five wedding dresses for weddings with John Legend

The famous cookbook author reveals to her followers that she bought five wedding dresses because she felt guilty for trying various wedding dresses before her weddings.

Chrissy Teigen she bought five additional wedding dresses before her 2013 nuptials to John Legend Because she felt guilty trying on dresses in the store without making a purchase.

The model and author of cookbooks and television personality shared the news on social media on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a follower recalled seeing Teigen once buy a designer bag so she could use the bathroom of the store.

"I once saw you at Barneys and bought a Celine bag so you wouldn't feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before, but that solidified it," wrote the fan. "Wowowowow (sic) anyone who knows me knows this is too true too often," replied the beauty.

Then a friend sent a direct message to Teigen detailing her costly splurge as a future girlfriend, which the mother-of-two posted on her Instagram Stories timeline for fans to see.

The message read: "Kind of like when you bought like 5 wedding dresses you knew you would never wear because you felt guilty for & # 39; just trying on dresses & # 39 ;, which is precisely the point of TRYING wedding dresses I love you ( sic) ".

In the attached caption, Teigen insisted that the dresses were donated, so that they were not wasted.

"THOSE WHO WENT TO GREAT HOUSES," he declared.

Teigen ended up choosing three Vera Wang designs for the couple's wedding in Italy, wearing different styles for the ceremony, dinner, and reception party.

At that time, she said to E! News that you just couldn't decide on a single dress for your big day. "Every time I went (to Vera Wang) for an adaptation, I couldn't stop having one," he confessed. "It is too pretty."