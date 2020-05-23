Chrishell Stause is crying over Justin Hartley's split on "Selling Sunset,quot;

Sell ​​Sunset Star Chrishell Stause opened up on camera this season about her life as a real estate agent, but she also became real about her personal life. Specifically, his surprise divorce from We are star Justin Hartley.

The trailer for the "still to come,quot; drama was part of the last episode of season 2, which hit Netflix on May 22, and an announcer teases that Stause is "dealing with change,quot; after his sudden split from Hartley. , which occurred in November 2019.

The clip features the full cast of Sell ​​Sunset staring in disbelief at their phones when they see the news of the split, and an announcer says Stause's husband, whom she calls "We are star Justin Hartley "- has filed for divorce.

Through tears the first Young and restless The actress says she is "in shock,quot;. And, when asked by a friend if Hartley "surprised,quot; her, Stause simply nods as she continues to cry.

Later in the trailer, Stause is seen packing a suitcase and she says, "It's a lot of once because everyone knows it. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who am I talking to now?

Stause is also seen at her co-star Christine Quinn's wedding, which happened in April 2020, where she complains that she doesn't want to be there and doesn't want to "do this anymore,quot; before she apparently leaves the event.

Hartley and Stause dated for four years before getting married in October 2017. Hartley filed for divorce in November and cited "irreconcilable differences." He also noted that the separation date was July 8. But, in Stause's response, she claimed that the separation date was November 22, the day she filed for divorce.

"Obviously I really love him and it's unfortunate the way everything happened and the time of everything," said Stause Entertainment tonight. “I still had a month to plan filming the show when all of this fell apart. Hopefully we can get to a place where someday we'll look at this again and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It is very unfortunate and relationships are difficult. "

Ad

The first two seasons of Sell ​​Sunset They are currently streaming on Netflix. We are It is on hiatus and is slated to return to NBC for Season 5 this fall.



Post views:

0 0