CHP Launches Crackdown on Memorial Day Weekend for Drivers Exceeding 100 MPH – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The California Highway Patrol has released a maximum compliance period for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming for an outbreak of drivers at more than 100 mph on the Freeway Area. San Francisco Bay during the COVID-19 refuge in place.

In many areas, nearly empty freeways have become raceways for some drivers.

"I see that people are making 130, even 140," says Prasanna Sane, a pilot from San José.

According to a new report just released by the California Highway Patrol, from March 19 to April 30 this year, officers wrote about 4,000 tickets to people trapped at more than 100 miles per hour across the state. That's more than double the same period last year.

"Our highway systems are not the (German) highway," said CHP officer John Fransen. "They are not designed for people to travel more than 100 miles per hour, and the vehicles are not designed for an impact of 100 miles per hour."

That same report shows that due to the decrease in the number of cars on the road, the number of accidents decreased by 75% and the number of fatal accidents decreased by 88% when observing the same time periods.

Now the question is what will happen on the roads when combining a shelter-in-place request with a vacation weekend.

"These are unprecedented times, so it is very difficult to know what those statistics will look like. No one knows how this will unfold," Fransen said.

The biggest concern remains seeing excessive speeds on the roads and then combining that with alcohol.

"When you mix that with people traveling more than 100 miles per hour, obviously that has the potential for disaster," Fransen said.

CHP officers in Contra Costa County posted photos on social media showing a driver they arrested Friday afternoon. According to the publication, she was caught driving 95 miles per hour on I-680, was uninsured, and drunk.

"There are always people who drink and drive and now they drive faster. I'm staying home this weekend. I'm not going anywhere," said Courtney Triggs, a Santa Cruz resident.

"I will try to stay home this weekend, or at least try to stay away from the highways so as not to put myself in danger," Sane added.

The maximum execution period runs until Monday night. CHP says they will specifically look for people who do not wear seat belts, who drive at high speed or who drive under the influence.