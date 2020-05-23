China has a candidate vaccine that can kill the coronavirus in humans – BGR

The candidate for the Ad5-nCoV coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino is safe and effective, according to the results of a phase 1 clinical trial.

Researchers looking at 108 healthy volunteers who received the test drug in mid-March found that the vaccine generates the type of immune response that can kill the new coronavirus.

The side effects were mild and transient, suggesting that coronavirus treatment is safe to use. The Ad5-nCov drug has now moved into the next phase of clinical trials.

The coronavirus health crisis continues to devastate countries around the world. As the European countries and the states of EE. USA They begin to reopen, the virus is still in full swing in other countries, with South America and Russia as new epicenters of the disease. Even China blocked another region due to COVID-19 concerns, and experts warn that a second wave is inevitable. The World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 could be here to stay, but that is not as bad as it sounds. An increasing number of therapies have yielded positive results, and researchers are quickly looking for two other treatment pathways that might work. Some of them are working on antibody medications that would work just like the plasma transfusions of COVID-19 survivors, and others are creating vaccines that would hopefully train their immune systems to produce their own antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.

A series of reports in the past few days detailed the progress made so far on the vaccine front, with Oxford and Moderna drugs showing promising results in preclinical and early-stage clinical trials. These are just two of the more than 100 vaccine candidates in development, and more than 12 drugs that went into clinical trials. They're not the only ones that show promise, either, as another promising vaccine candidate made in China appears to be safe and effective.

We have already discussed CanSino's Ad5-nCoV drug, a candidate that came to human trials in March around the same time as the Moderna RNA candidate. Moderna produced early results for Phase 1 testing, but the company was criticized for publishing partial data rather than a full study. Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why Moderna's results are promising, as they suggested that the drug is effective and safe for use in humans.

Ad5-nCoV is based on a weakened common cold virus (adenovirus), which can infect cells without causing disease. Its purpose is to deliver a piece of SARS-CoV-2 virus genetic material that provides instructions for the cell to make the coronavirus spike protein. The immune system would detect these proteins as a pathogen and mark them accordingly so that the antibodies can block them. If the actual SARS-CoV-2 cells infect the body, the antibodies would recognize and bind to the spike protein.

The CanSino results were published in full in the medical journal. The lancet, detailing the results of the first phase of the study. The researchers inoculated 108 healthy volunteers in mid-March with three different doses of the vaccine. They then took blood samples from all the volunteers and recorded symptoms and side effects.

The drug was able to elicit the desired immune response as early as 14 days after the injection, and the researchers found the type of neutralizing antibody Fauci spoke of earlier this week. These are antibodies that can bind to the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus and prevent it from infecting cells. Neutralizing antibodies increased significantly at 14 days and peaked at 28 days after vaccination. T-cell response peaked at 14 days post injection.

When it comes to safety, the researchers detailed several symptoms, but they were all mild. The most common was pain at the injection site. The most common systemic adverse reactions were fever, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain. No adverse reactions were observed after 28 days of vaccination, and those reported were mild or moderate in severity. One participant in the high-dose group developed high fever, as well as fatigue, shortness of breath, and muscle pain, but the effects lasted only 48 hours.

These are all fantastic news, but it is important to note that these are only the results of Phase 1, and there is no guarantee that the vaccine will work.

"These results represent an important milestone. The trial demonstrates that a single dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine vectorized with adenovirus type 5 (Ad5-nCoV) produces virus and T-cell specific antibodies within 14 days, making it a potential candidate for further investigation. " Professor at the Beijing Biotechnology Institute Wei Chen said in a statement, "However … the ability to trigger these immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans from COVID-19 … we are still a long way from that. this vaccine is available to everyone. "

A mid-stage trial of the vaccine is already underway in Wuhan, Reuters reports.

The CanSino coronavirus drug is on Morgan Stanley's restricted list of six promising COVID-19 vaccines that are most likely to succeed alongside candidates for Moderna, Oxford and other drugs that are in clinical trials. A single vaccine may not be enough to meet the world's needs, as Dr. Fauci said in a document.

People with masks waiting for the train in New York. Image source: Adela Loconte / Shutterstock