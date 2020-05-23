China deploys propaganda machine to defend movement against Hong Kong

Matilda Coleman
China's propaganda machine was launched as the government sought to defend new laws aimed at limiting dissent and protest in Hong Kong.

This is how the party is using the media to defend its plans to strengthen control of Hong Kong.

Calling Hong Kong a "weak link,quot; in China's national security, Xinhua, the official news agency, said on Friday that the new laws would save Hong Kong from "terrorism,quot; and "chaos,quot; by protesters, who They said they were colluding with foreigners. forces to "destroy the continent,quot;.

While the idea that stricter laws are needed to stop extreme protesters has gained popularity within China, experts say it is unlikely to resonate outside the country.

"The argument that the Hong Kong mass protests were caused by international subversion is so far-fetched that it will not convince anyone outside of China," said Susan Shirk, president of the U.C. 21st century China center of San Diego.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, a state newspaper known for its blatant nationalism, said China would not kindly consider retaliation by the United States. "Hong Kong belongs to China," he wrote on Twitter, "not the United States."

China and the United States are already in a heated dispute over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new crackdown in Hong Kong is likely to further inflame tensions between the two countries.

Vitriol against the United States is common in Chinese publications, with senior party officials convinced that the United States and its allies are working to systematically stifle China's rise as a superpower. With the Hong Kong problem, the attacks are likely to escalate.

"Many people in China have already made a decision: they believe that the relationship between China and the United States cannot worsen," said Yik Chan Chin, professor of communication and media studies at Xi & # 39; an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou. , China. "This type of speech will become common now. They really don't care what the President of the United States will say. "

While Hong Kong's security laws are attracting a lot of attention outside of China, the national media in China is trying to keep the spotlight on Mr. Xi.

Mr. Xi is front and center as he participates in China's biggest political event of the year, the annual session of the National People's Congress, where Hong Kong laws are being introduced. He is using the congress to project strength at a time when criticism of China is growing on the global stage.

China's Central Television, the state-run broadcaster, presented Mr. Xi's vote to protect the health of Chinese citizens "at all costs,quot; in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

While Mr. Xi did not refer to the Hong Kong crackdown, he has seized the moment to promote the strength of China's authoritarian system. On Friday, Mr. Xi told congress delegates that "China's socialist democracy is the broadest, most genuine and most effective democracy to safeguard the fundamental interests of the people," according to China. news reports.

With Congress in full swing, the authorities are eager to avoid any disruption. And China's censorship apparatus is in overdrive.

Criticism of the party's decision to move forward with Hong Kong's security laws was quickly removed from social media on Friday. Instead, Chinese sites featured gigantic editorials defending China's handling of the riots in Hong Kong.

"Don't underestimate the central government's determination to deal with the Hong Kong issue," read an article published by China Central Television.

The government also tried to restrict coverage of the new security law by the foreign media. The BBC released a report on Friday about the introduction of security laws in Congress. Every time I mentioned the legislation, the screens in mainland China went dark.

Albee Zhang and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.

