Chase Elliott says Kyle Busch & # 39; deserved & # 39; the middle finger in the Toyota 500, no regrets

Chase Elliott stayed in the rain Wednesday night, his middle finger following Kyle Busch's number 18 car as he continued down the Darlington Raceway track.

Moments earlier, Busch ended Elliott's shot at possible first place when he cut out the left rear bumper of Elliott's No. 9 car and sent it spinning toward the inside wall. Elliott was in second place, just behind Denny Hamlin, when Busch "made a mistake and miscalculated the gap."

The Toyota 500 finished eight laps later due to rain. Busch finished second, Elliott 38th.

His middle finger salute drew a lot of attention, but Elliott said Friday that he has no regrets.

"I thought he was justified, and I thought he deserved it," Elliott said, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

MORE: Chase Elliott & # 39; one finger salute & # 39; T-shirts are already being sold

Busch apologized for the accident multiple times, taking full responsibility. The two spoke on Thursday.

"We talked about it, and like I said, I don't think I was purposely destroyed," Elliott said via Pockrass on Friday. "I was trying to make a place that wasn't there and as I said I see mistakes happen and that's part of life and I get it."

"He just isn't a guy who makes a lot of mistakes. For me, being on the bad end of a weird mistake on his end is, at the end of the day, unfortunate for me and my team."

Elliott, of course, did not say that he would retaliate against Busch, but he also did not completely shut the door on the possibility, and said to Pockrass, "Who knows the situations or circumstances that will come their way in the future?"

Elliott will have his chances, especially with five races in the next three weeks thanks to NASCAR's new condensed schedule. "Down the road,quot; begins Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the season's longest NASCAR race, the Coca-Cola 600.