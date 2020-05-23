Celeb Tweets of the week – 5/23/20

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Celeb Tweets of the week - 5/23/20
"I'm not on my period."

Another week at home meant more recipes, Zoom calls, and ~ very important celebrity questions. These are some of his best tweets:

one]

Jamie Lee Curtis had a great response of all time to someone who called her bankrupt:

You are a grumpy goat. I sold yogurt activia for seven years. I was not broke. https://t.co/Jl8qGdkNse

2]

Mindy Kaling was excited for Charlie Puth to dig her show, I have never:

3]

Dua Lipa tried a new look:

4]

Kerry Washington received advice from Chrissy Teigen:

Oh I love this. I will definitely serve this magic this week! https://t.co/J8B0jMGUHH

5]

Steve Martin tried to get away from things for a minute, but it didn't work very well:

6]

Cardi B had a question:

7]

Lin-Manuel Miranda was ashamed of his father, like the rest of us:

8]

Ariana Grande wrote a sweet tribute to Lady Gaga after the release of "Rain on Me,quot;:

once ... I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did ... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and whose heart was bigger than her entire body. she immediately felt like a sister to me.

9]

Chrissy Teigen shared a mood:

10]

Halsey was extremely identifiable with Twi-hards:

Have you cried with Robert Pattinson singing "let me sign,quot; in the twilight montage or are you normal

eleven]

Ryan Seacrest changed things for Zoom:

12]

Viola Davis shared her quarantine exercise routine:

13]

Tom Hanks found a few things:

14]

Debby Ryan had a baking trip in quarantine:

me last month: * spends three days on a hot plate with jelly and a candy thermometer to perfect the panna cotta * me now: "buddy, can I use your protein powder? I'm trying to make a cinnamon roll in the microwave,quot;

fifteen.

And Lili Reinhart recalled about ~ style ~:

Remember back in 2005 when the girls wore tank tops that extended beyond the hipbones, holy crap looking at you at Abercrombie and hollister. And yes, he absolutely wore that shit.

