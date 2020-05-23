Cast members of & # 39; Teen Wolf & # 39; will come together virtually for the new MTV Reunions series

MTV

To be hosted by MTV News presenter Josh Horowitz, the online event is set up in support of First Responders First Charity that helps fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars of "Teen Wolf"They are ready for a virtual meeting to commemorate the anniversary of the show.

The event will take place as part of the new MTV Reunions digital series on June 5 and will be hosted by MTV News presenter Josh Horowitz. The supernatural success premiered on the same date, in 2011, and continued for six seasons.

Actors Tyler Posey, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O & # 39; Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry all will appear from their homes as creator Jeff Davis will.

The online meeting is in support of First Responders First Charity, to help bosses fight the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/MTV.

Other cast members from past shows that have teamed up to entertain fans amid the global shutdown include "The Nanny" stars, "Community","Pretty Little Lies","Parks and Recreation"and"Throw"