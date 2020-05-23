Cartel Crew star Betty Idol calls for justice after her 17-year-old sister is killed

On Monday, May 18, one of Betty Idol's worst nightmares came true when she received a call that her little sister was shot dead in Miami. The Cartel Crew star is trying to raise awareness of the heartbreaking situation by ensuring that his sister's killer is brought to justice.

Giselle Rengifo was reportedly hanging out on an Airbnb when Michael McGowan, 17, shot her in the back of the head. The murder is called an accident and Michael is allegedly only facing charges of manslaughter.

However, Betty believes this was not an accident. McGowan was sharing Snapchat videos earlier in the day that showed him displaying a gun.

The reality star turned to social media to tell his followers: living. I've been living a nightmare since a young man sent me a DM telling me to check on my sister GISELLE on Monday night, May 18. He told me that she was on an aerial bnb hanging out with her friends and this guy that she was watching. He was on FaceTime with her until she quickly passed the phone to her friend and then, a minute later, she heard a shot. The girl holding the phone looked at the ground and everyone started screaming. Then I called all the police stations, all the hospitals until I was finally able to talk to a #homicide detective in MIAMI del Sur, who told me that a person called by a friend had taken my sister and me already. my family ".

She went on to say: ‘I had to call my mother and give her the number of detectives so that he could tell her why he couldn't breathe, couldn't tell my mother that they took my little sister from us. This boy shot my sister in the head at point-blank range and they only accuse him of "MURDER,quot;. This is not involuntary manslaughter, it is CAPITAL MURDER! So they are trying to call it an ACCIDENT! He told us that "the 4 children who were there,quot; say it was an accident. "My mom went to the police station and was screaming looking for my sister. She saw the children and saw the ONLY friend that my mother recognized and girl told her it was an accident and she is sorry. We have been calling the police station trying to find my sister's body since Monday night. They didn't tell us until yesterday. My aunt went to see my body Sister because we are not in a good head room and I don't think it is a good idea to see her with a bullet to the head and that this memory haunts us for the rest of our lives, so my aunt and my 2 cousins ​​went. They said my sister's face was swollen like a balloon. She has a black eye and it looks like she was shot from the back of the head. "

To make matters worse, the killer's sister went to Instagram Live the day after the incident to say that her brother would be leaving soon because he was released on bail.

Ad

Idol believes that the other people who were present during the incident are covering it up for her and she will not stop until the truth is revealed.



Post views:

3