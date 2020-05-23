Canada to Increase COVID-19 Testing and Tracing and Recommend Digital App – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLd7ad1fb000beae4b0e2502e6e4cdc3d813% %MINIFYHTMLd7ad1fb000beae4b0e2502e6e4cdc3d813%

Canada will increase COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as restrictions are gradually lifted and is working closely with Alphabet Inc's Apple Inc and Google on a mobile phone app to help, the prime minister said.

In his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was already helping Ontario, the most populous province, by tracing contacts and was open to doing the same for the other 12 provinces and territories.

Businesses and citizens "need to know that we have a coordinated approach to gradually reopen based on science, evidence and the ability to quickly detect and control any future outbreaks," said Trudeau.

The western province of Alberta said on Friday it would examine anyone in long-term care facilities, where most deaths have been recorded, even if they have no symptoms.

Canada's total cases rose to 81,765 on Friday, and deaths rose less than 2% to 6,180, according to official data.

With the decline in contagion, the provinces have gradually reopened in recent weeks.

Quebec said on Friday that museums, libraries and movie theaters can open from May 29. In Calgary, Alberta's largest city, hairdressers and hair stylists can restart from May 25, and restaurants and bars will be able to offer table service. at half capacity.

On May 1, Alberta launched a digital tracking tool to monitor outbreaks.

The applications are intended to help track and call people who have come into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Trudeau had not promoted the use of a tracking application, but on Friday said the government was working "closely,quot; with Apple and Google and that it "would strongly recommend,quot; one as soon as its tracking technology is ready.

Critics are concerned that it undermines civil liberties and privacy.

