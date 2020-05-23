Can you see the differences in these celebrity photos?

To quote that TikTok song stuck in your head, chances are you're bored at home and bored at home. So let us help you entertain you.

We've turned some of the most infamous celebrity photos into an easy but fun game at home. Below you will find a plugin of Kim KardashianThe triumphant return to Paris Fashion Week … but something looks different. And then there is Jared LetoThe Met Gala set that attracts attention, where not everything can be as it originally seemed. Also, an iconic image Prince william and Kate MiddletonWedding. But it wasn't like that in 2011, was it?

This is the deal: we make five small modifications to each photo and place the original next to the altered one. Use your eagle eyes to try to detect what is the same and what has been modified. If you get stuck, don't worry – underneath each image are the answers (but don't look forward and cheat).

Scroll down to test your skills and see if you can find all the changes made.

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne and Michael B. Jordan

Photo Puzzle 1, Answers, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Michael B. Jordan

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 2, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Photo Puzzle 2, Answers, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 3, Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Photo Puzzle 3, Answers, Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 5, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Photo Puzzle 5, Answers, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 6, Jonas Brothers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

The jonas brothers

Photo Puzzle 6, Answers, Jonas Brothers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

So how did you do it? Did you get a perfect score?

