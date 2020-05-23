Can Brodie Lee take down Jon Moxley? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0e0ee83b1907e6481c415a5e3c7ebf0511% %MINIFYHTML0e0ee83b1907e6481c415a5e3c7ebf0511%

There is no doubt that this year's Double or Nothing will look significantly different from AEW's great presentation last year. However, the program must nonetheless produce the same level of high caliber matches that have made the yearlong promotion a loyal following.

Audience for the final edition of AEW: dynamite before pay-per-view rose seven percent from the previous week, proving excitement about the show is still there, even if fans aren't. And Rhodes has stated that 90 percent of what had been planned for the show before the pandemic is still happening.

So what does the Double or Nothing card have on tap?

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie lee

Favored: Jon Moxley

I just can't see a title change here even though Brodie Lee has done a phenomenal job and left his WWE character Luke Harper in rear view. Maybe his day will come, but not this day. Pick: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Championship Finals

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Favored: Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes is banned from fighting for the world title, making it an excellent consolation prize. However, I don't think the company or Cody see it that way. Everyone is excited that the network wanted their own belt. Unlike what we've seen with the WWE 24/7 Championship, this one really will have meaning. I like the good guys to come out on top in this one. Pick: Cody Rhodes

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) against Hikaru Shida

Favored: Nyla Rose

The belt seems to be in the direction of Britt Baker, so anyone who wins here probably has the good doctor waiting on his wings. I hope Nyla Rose retains. Given her size and strength, she would be the best opponent for Baker to prove that he is the next big thing. Pick: Nyla Rose

Casino Ladder Match – Winner receives AEW World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix ​​vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mystery Opponent

Favored: Darby Allin

Who is the mysterious man? Is it Drew Gulak whose WWE contract recently expired? Is it Marty Scurll from Ring of Honor who has recently appeared on Being The Elite? Whoever the bookmakers have given the second best odds of winning the match. I am inclined to accept, especially if the mysterious opponent is from another promotion. I can't see them getting a shot at the title. Choose: Darby Allin

Stadium Stampede Match

The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz)

Favored: the inner circle

Aside from the ladder match, this is the contest fans should expect. This is going to be absolutely a banana. We are at a time when the world needs a reason to smile. Fortunately, this match guarantees this will happen, as Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle have made it great to be mean, while The Elite is, well, The Elite. Add Matt Hardy to the mix and he will make sure everyone who watches can toast this with a little bubbly. As for a winner? I'm going with The Inner Circle. Selection: inner circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Favored: MJF

MJF is one of the best talents in the promotion. Without a doubt, he is a bona fide wrestling superstar in manufacturing. Expect a good Jungle Boy performance and you will have your moments, but tonight it will be Maxwell Jacob Friedman's. PICK: MJF

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Favored: Britt Baker

Britt Baker's time is coming. There is no point in slowing down your roll now. Choose: Britt Baker

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Favored: Shawn Spears

As much as he enjoys the revival of Dustin Rhodes' career at AEW, you have to believe that Shawn Spears takes this. Pick: Shawn Spears

The Buy In Pre-Show – Winners Host AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Private party vs. best friends

Favored: Disabled

I'm making best friends here despite the fact that Orange Cassidy probably won't be joining them at ringside. Pick: best friends

News and Notes:

Rhodes was among AEW's talents to pay tribute to former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who passed away this week.

“He was more than motivated and, as a giant, he took precautions to protect people in the ring. I am saddened by his passing, his last moments were like an undeniable hero, "Rhodes tweeted.

Authorities say Gaspard drowned after being caught in strong currents on a California beach. He told a lifeguard to save his young son moments before a wave crashed, pulling the former WWE Superstar to the surface and claiming his life.