California to Spend $ 1.8 Billion More in Response to Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom took an additional $ 1.8 billion from the state's shrinking coffers to pay for more protective gear and additional hospital beds to aid the state's response to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLbd77b35ee2951462a7fd302047cb7cfd13% %MINIFYHTMLbd77b35ee2951462a7fd302047cb7cfd13%

Newsom said Thursday that it expects the federal government to reimburse the state for 75% of that spending, which comes as state lawmakers are debating which government services will be cut to cover an estimated $ 54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the economic downturn. virus-induced.

The Newsom administration says it has the authority to spend the money because it has declared an emergency under the state's Emergency Services Act.

The new spending will lift the state's total to $ 5.7 billion since March, when Newsom issued the first stay in the country order to curb the spread of the disease.

In a letter to state lawmakers, Department of Finance director Keely Martin Bosler said most of the new spending, $ 1.3 billion, will pay for personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns.

More than $ 445 million of that amount will go to Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, which last month won a $ 1 billion contract with the state to deliver 200 million masks a month.

But BYD has struggled to fulfill that contract. Earlier this month, he reimbursed the state $ 247 million after he failed to meet a deadline to certify that the masks he delivered meet federal standards.

The rest of the new state spending will pay for a call center and the state's efforts to screen people for the virus and locate people who have been exposed to it. It will also buy 3,000 additional hospital beds and pay for hotel rooms for healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19.

The governor has asked lawmakers for an additional $ 2.9 billion in the next budget to spend as he sees fit on coronavirus-related spending. He says he needs the money in case an anticipated "second wave,quot; of virus cases hits the state this fall when the Legislature is not in session.

State lawmakers declined Newsom's proposal, saying they don't want to give up their authority to approve state spending. Budgetary Assembly President Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat, is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Friday at Newsom's request.

"Now that we have entered this period of the pandemic, how is this different from obesity or traffic accident deaths," said Ting. "No,quot; we have a state of emergency for traffic accidents. "

Other Republican lawmakers have questioned the governor's continued use of his emergency powers.

"It is time to end the state of emergency and strip the governor of the power he promised not to abuse," Republican Senator Melissa Meléndez posted on her Twitter account on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLbd77b35ee2951462a7fd302047cb7cfd14% %MINIFYHTMLbd77b35ee2951462a7fd302047cb7cfd14%

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.