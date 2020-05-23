California DMV extends expired driver licenses through July – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLad69ffae112687196a4077fdaeadf62c13% %MINIFYHTMLad69ffae112687196a4077fdaeadf62c13%

– The California DMV is offering additional extensions for non-commercial driver's licenses and permits.

To allow residents to avoid visiting a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic, extensions will automatically be granted to eligible drivers.

Licenses for drivers over the age of 70 that expire in June or July will be extended for another 120 days. The DMV had already issued an extension for older drivers with licenses that expired in March, April, or May.

Drivers age 69 and younger whose licenses expire between March and July and cannot renew their licenses online will have an extension until July 31.

In addition, all business licenses, endorsements, and learning permits that expire between March and June will remain valid until June 30. Driver's license permits expiring in July or August extend six months or up to a date of 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.

Several DMV field offices reopened in May to assist drivers with transactions that cannot be done online. For more information on open field offices and services available online, visit the DMV website.