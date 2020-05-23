BTS member Suga dominates iTunes album chart with surprise Mixtape

%MINIFYHTMLd053431b7f04bb54351eae915b8e9d3512%
As Agust D, the 27-year-old South Korean music star released a new mixtape titled & # 39; D-2 & # 39 ;, which features bandmate RM in a song called & # 39; Strange & # 39 ;, the Friday, May 22.
Up News Info –
BTS (The Bangtan Boys) star Suga it has soared to the top of the US iTunes album chart. USA with a new surprise release.
%MINIFYHTMLd053431b7f04bb54351eae915b8e9d3513%
The 27-year-old South Korean music superstar released his new mixtape, "D-2" as Agust D, on Friday (May 22), and fans took him straight to number one.
The tracks make up almost all of the top 10 on the iTunes song list.
%MINIFYHTMLd053431b7f04bb54351eae915b8e9d3514%
The collection features BTS Bandmate RM on one track, "Stranger".
Next article