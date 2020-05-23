BTS member Suga dominates iTunes album chart with surprise Mixtape

Twitter

As Agust D, the 27-year-old South Korean music star released a new mixtape titled & # 39; D-2 ​​& # 39 ;, which features bandmate RM in a song called & # 39; Strange & # 39 ;, the Friday, May 22.

BTS (The Bangtan Boys) star Suga it has soared to the top of the US iTunes album chart. USA with a new surprise release.

The 27-year-old South Korean music superstar released his new mixtape, "D-2" as Agust D, on Friday (May 22), and fans took him straight to number one.

The tracks make up almost all of the top 10 on the iTunes song list.

The collection features BTS Bandmate RM on one track, "Stranger".