Britney Spears and Sam Asghari show off their beach bodies as the curatorial audience approaches: Will Britney be free to marry Sam?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari show their beach bodies in a new video that the singer shared with her 24.3 million followers on Instagram. Britney wished her fans a happy Friday and Sam encouraged her to show off her dance moves. Britney obeyed, and then Sam demonstrated the only dance she knew: make her pectoral muscles dance! Sam and Britney have been together for four years and fans are happy that Britney has someone who makes her happy and who she wants to share her life with. With Britney's guardianship hearing on August 22, 2020, many hope that she can finally marry Sam and live her life on her own terms.

Britney and Sam have been together for four years. He was their fitness trainer and the two continue to share videos where they train together. Britney has been under guardianship for 12 years since she suffered multiple failures. Emotional well-being is always a tricky topic and her father has been her legal guardian since the conservatorship began.

Jaime Spears is 67 years old and turns 68 on July 6, 1952. As he ages, his health has been a problem. There is a #FreeBritney movement from her fans who say enough is enough and they hope that on August 22, 2020, a judge will rule in Britney's favor and end her guardianship.

You can watch the video that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared below.

Fans were concerned about Britney after she revealed on social media that she and Sam Asghari had distanced themselves from each other. After Britney and Sam shared photos of themselves again, many fans were happy for the couple. Britney always seems extremely happy and joyful when she's with Sam Asghari and he has shown that he protects her a lot, especially if people start to make rude comments towards her on social media.

What you think? Do you expect Britney Spears' guardianship to end on August 22, 2020, so she can marry Sam Asghari?

