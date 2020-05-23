Briscoe stops Busch for victory! – Up News Info Detroit

Chase Briscoe was grateful to bring a moment or two of happiness to his wife Marissa in the worst week of their lives.

%MINIFYHTML162eafb4aefefc3def929c461f313f8e13% %MINIFYHTML162eafb4aefefc3def929c461f313f8e13%

It was Tuesday, during a 12-week exam, that they found out that their expected son, only Monday as a girl, had no fetal heartbeat.

Two days later, Briscoe won the Xfinity Series return to action when he stopped Kyle Busch at Darlington Raceway.

"This has been the most difficult week I have had to deal with and God is so good," said Briscoe. "Even when I took the lead with 50 missing, I was crying in the race car."

Briscoe joined his wife's date in a video call from the infield in Darlington, waiting for the original start time of the rain-delayed race. He and Marissa shared their news on Instagram on Wednesday, hoping that it could help others face similar tragedies.

His story will reach many more after Thursday's victory.

"This is more than a career victory," he said. "This is the greatest day of my life after the most difficult day of my life, and being able to be the best of the best is so satisfying."

Briscoe said he never seriously considered withdrawing from the competition, that racing could be "therapeutic,quot; in the series' first event since March 7 in Phoenix due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Briscoe used two strong restarts and a quick pit stop to finish at the top. He took the lead in the pits during final caution, then walked away from Busch and Justin Allgaier on the subsequent restart with seven laps for his fourth career victory and second this season.

"Honestly, winning the 500 Miles at Daytona couldn't even overcome the feeling of, as I said before, the ups and downs," Briscoe said. "This is what my family needed and what my wife needed."

Busch seemed to have the race in hand as he took the second stage in a dominant performance. But they called him speeding in the pits and ordered him to return to the 39-car field.

But Busch was there to challenge Briscoe in the end, the cars made it to the last corner before Briscoe crossed the finish line for 0.08 seconds.

Allgaier was third, Austin Cindric fourth, and Noah Gragson, the pole winner who won the first stage, was fifth.

For Busch, it was another mistake that cost him a victory at Darlington. In the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday night, he cut Chase Elliott late to cause a turn, Elliott waited and extended his middle finger at Busch, and finished second behind teammate Joe Gibbs, Denny Hamlin. .

Busch was satisfied with his career. I had a good presentation, I made a show a bit exciting at the end, ”he said.

Busch said that his wife Samantha approached Marissa to offer comfort. The Busch family had similar distress in the past.

Briscoe appreciated the words of comfort from the Busches and all the friends in NASCAR he heard over the past two days.

Busch and Timmy Hill were in all three Darlington races. The two plan to run all four races in Charlotte as well.

After Tuesday's delay due to rain, more storms delayed the planned noon start by another 4 1/2 hours.

The NASCAR Cup had a successful return at Darlington with two races.

Kevin Harvick earned his Cup 50 victory when he took Sunday's race, the first for the series in 10 weeks, while Hamlin won a rain-cut race on Wednesday night, the first time the series ran that day. since 1984.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML162eafb4aefefc3def929c461f313f8e14% %MINIFYHTML162eafb4aefefc3def929c461f313f8e14%

Related