Boy George says coronavirus pandemic turns off sex drive

During a new radio interview, the singer of & # 39; Karma Chameleon & # 39; He claims that he has "zero desire" of having sex during the coronavirus closure in the midst of the current global health crisis.

George boy He has lost his libido during the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK since staying home has left him with "zero" sexual desire.

The flamboyant British star was famous for his wildlife up front Culture Club in the 1980s, but you are enjoying a quieter time at home in London during the pandemic.

In an interview with the Australian radio station Triple M & # 39; s "Moonman in the morning catch up"On Friday, the 58-year-old pop star confessed that he has" zero desire "to have sex, despite being locked up at home.

"It's actually fun, because before I was talking to a friend of mine and he was saying, 'I don't feel like it. I have zero desire,'" he said. "I don't know what it is, but I just entered this very relaxed (mode)."

However, he would not rule out having sex entirely, adding: "I am sure that if I fell into my lap, I probably would."

Referring to his famous quote about preferring a cup of tea to sex, he continued: "You know, if something fell on my lap, I'm sure he would say, 'Well, you're here now. I could also make a cup of tea. . & # 39; "

The star went on to blame London's hot weather for her loss of libido.

"I guess in the current climate, the idea is. You know, it's also very hot in London … You can't be bothered," he explained.

Show hosts Lawrence Mooney, Jess Evaand Chris Page Then he expressed surprise at the "dead" George's sexual desire, but the "Karma Chameleon" killer insisted that he is simply resting.

"I never said he died. I just said he's dormant, like a dragon," George laughed.