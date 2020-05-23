Boosie Badazz says allegations of lost child support payments are 'embarrassing' and & # 39; false & # 39;

Instagram

Days after Gelisa Hayes claimed she was unable to provide child support for her 11-year-old daughter, the Baton Rouge rapper tear down the parents' labels, insisting that a payment was never missed.

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie She is infuriated by the allegations that she was unable to provide financial support to her teenage daughter. Days after reports of him being sued for unpaid child support made headlines in the media, rapper "Better Believe It" called the claims of baby mom Gelisa Hayes "shameful" and "false." .

On Thursday, May 21, the 37-year-old singer used Instagram to defend himself against the accusations. "THESE CHILDREN'S SUPPORTS CLAIM THAT I DO NOT SUPPORT MY DAUGHTER IS BULLS ** SO THEY LEAVE ME THE F ** K ALONE," he wrote in the title of his publication in which he denied having lost any payment.

In his long post, Boosie first brought down accusations that he is a useless father. "For your people to be on my dms saying I'm a useless parent, you've got me screwed! I've never missed a child support payment with any of my children," he said. "My son wants nothing. I have never missed a payment. My daughter has a great relationship, I am sure she will be as angry as I am."

Insisting that he never lost any payments to the mothers of his children, the rapper from Baton Rouge made it clear: "Even when my children are with me for 3-4 months. They don't have to ask their mother for anything. She wants for nothing. None of them ". He added: "I have no problem at all. We might disagree on some things, but one that says" I don't play with your money. ""

After telling critics, Boosie continued, "My daughter works for her dad and earns her own money. She just returned to BR (Baton Rouge, La) with a rack (11 years old) working, her and my kids. No I'm going to drag my bm because this is out of character, but women who say they are happily married shouldn't be doing things like this, it's sad! This is not embarrassing or fake! ** k All of you. "

Boosie was reportedly hit with the child support lawsuit less than a week earlier. At the time, it was alleged that Gelisa Hayes, the mother of her 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce, had special assistant attorney general Don Snow make the presentation on her behalf as she was unable to provide financial support.