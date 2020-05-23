Big Sky reduces the schedule of basketball conferences for the 2020-21 season

Matilda Coleman
Big Sky will reduce the men's and women's basketball conference hours to 16 games for each team during the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Friday.

The change will remove four games from the 20-game round robin played each of the previous two seasons by the 11-school league, which includes the University of Northern Colorado. Finance played at least a small part in the decision, according to a statement from conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill.

