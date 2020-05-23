Best Memorial Day deals – save on AirPods, iPad, PS4 Pro and more

It is Memorial Day weekend in the United States. Several retailers offer some of the best deals we've seen in months, spanning multiple technology categories. Lots to see today, so we've included a selection of promotions below.

Now is the time when we hear something from Amazon about when its first annual day will happen. For what it's worth, Amazon may be planning to delay its Prime Day shopping event, usually in July and September. Therefore, some of these offers may not return in a few months. Furthermore, as we have seen many of these discounts below by making repeated appearances, some of them may be here to stay.

Headphones

Computing

Acer offers a site-wide discount on desktops, laptops and more with the offer code MEM2020 used at checkout. That will save you up to 20 percent on your purchase. If you are looking for accessories, you can save 30 percent on them.

Tablets

The seventh-generation iPad is up to $ 100 off this weekend at Best Buy and Amazon, matching the lowest price we've seen so far. This tablet has had no shortage of discounts recently, but it's worth noting here in case you've missed previous price cuts.

If you think you can squeeze with 32GB of storage, the $ 250 iPad version ($ 80 off) should be right for you. Otherwise, if storage is a concern, the 128GB version costs $ 329 (usually $ 429) at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Gaming

GameStop has an agreement this weekend that if you buy two games (new or used), you can get a third one for free. As is usually the case, you'll get the cheapest for free, so you can save the most money if you get three games for $ 60. Notably, this is the first time GameStop has offered a deal like this for new games, so take advantage of it if you have some titles on your wish list.

GameStop also offers savings on the restored PS4 Pro console. Usually it costs $ 400, but you can get it for $ 280. Since this console will be successful later in the year with the PS5, I am reluctant to recommend buying it at full price. However, for this more affordable price, it is much easier to recommend it if you want to play a 4K ready console The last of us, part II or Ghosts of Tsushima. Lastly, if you add five used games to your cart that cost no more than $ 20 each, you can get them all for just $ 50 when you buy them along with the restored console.

The telephones

Several retailers offer the Pixel 3A at a discount of $ 120, making it $ 279. The Pixel 3A XL is also discounted, but with an even bigger price cut of $ 160 which brings it down to $ 319. Both are one Excellent option if you are looking for a phone with a good camera and the latest Android software.

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone SE (generally $ 399) to its customers for free with an exchange. Please note that it is not free immediately. You will need to enroll in a device payment plan for the SE, although when you change a phone you will be reimbursed for the full cost of the phone with monthly credits that will be awarded to you over a 24-month period. Speaking of which, here is the full list of eligible phones to swap to get the iPhone SE free after two years:

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus series or newer

LG V40 ThinQ / LG G7 ThinQ or newer

Samsung Galaxy S8 / Note8 series or newer

Google Pixel 3 series or newer

OnePlus 6T or newer

Wearable

Miscellaneous

Satechi offers a 15 percent discount on purchases made with the offer code MONUMENT on your site If you spend more than $ 100 while there, the code MEMORIAL20 will give you a 20 percent discount.