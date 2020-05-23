Best Deals of Pier 1 Closing Big Sale Site Wide

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

It's the end of an era. Everyone's favorite store for globally inspired decor, Pier 1, is closing, closing all 540 stores after filing for bankruptcy. But bless them, they are coming out with a bang, offering a massive clearance sale across the site.

And what a sale it is: thousands of items have received great discounts. Needless to say, items are going fast, but there's still time to buy Pier 1's closing sale.