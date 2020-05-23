Bay Area Confectioner See & # 39; s Candy reopens its kitchens, offers contactless pickup service – Up News Info San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area-based pastry chef See's Candy announced Friday that it reopened its kitchens in South San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as launching a contactless pick-up service in some stores.

The candy maker had closed all operations in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure has been the longest in the company's history in nearly 100 years.

"In these uncertain times, See’s is focused on caring for our people and serving our communities," reads a letter from CEO Pat Egan that was posted on the See’s Candy website. “Since March, we have reconfigured how we make and sell sweets. Our production floors have fewer people making and packing our candy carefully. We have taken the past few weeks to review all of our operations and ensure that we can safely work on all aspects of our business. "

The company was forced to lose normal operations and sales during two major holidays for the candy maker, Easter Sunday and Mother's Day.

In addition to resuming operations at the company's two kitchens in South SF and LA, the company is launching contactless pickup at select stores.

"Most of our stores are still closed, but we have tried to open some with a minimum of hours while we train for safety," Egan said in his letter.

The See’s Candy website has a section that allows the customer to enter their zip code to determine the closest location to pick up their contactless candy order.

"You will still hear a joyous,quot; Welcome to See’s! "But customers are now picking up candy at a safe distance and seeing the smiling eyes of our associates on the masks we now wear," said Egan's letter. "It may be different, but we are as excited to see you as you are to see us."

The letter noted that there could be some delays in orders as the company increases its production after the prolonged shutdown.