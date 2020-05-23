Avalanche, do the Nuggets finish what they started? Hallelujah!

%MINIFYHTMLd6e42e1afbf3cb793e7974f2634423c413% %MINIFYHTMLd6e42e1afbf3cb793e7974f2634423c413%

We arrived at Memorial Day with our sanity intact. Mainly. The New York Jets simply dumped a barrel full of cash into the stagnant shell that used to be Joe Flacco, the surest sign that things are back to normal.

"That's the story of life. It's always a matter of when," Bill Walton, the wise college basketball analyst and former great NBA player, reflected by phone from his home in San Diego. "It is like when you are rolling your bike in a beautiful place. You have to force yourself to ask the question:‘ Why am I trying to go so fast? Then I will not be here anymore. "

"Don't forget to enjoy every breath along the climb. The long climb to the top.

This escalation was dazzling. We are not out of the forest yet, but we can make out a clearing in the distance. And a ray of light beyond that.

Come back

The Avalanche. The nuggets The rapids, probably. The Rockies, hopefully.

I mean, yeah, it seems like Sunday brings rain to the barbecue. And yes, you are still trying to figure out how to trick a Kölsch through a cloth mask.

But they return. Get one out, kids.

A Stanley Cup playoff format with 24 teams was reportedly cleared by the NHLPA on Friday night. A day earlier, former CU Buffs guard Spencer Dinwiddie surpassed Wojed el Woj tweeting that real and honest NBA games, presumably at Walt Disney World and / or another campus center, are expected to resume on July 15.

Hello Summer League on steroids!

"The hope we all have is that we are on the other side of where we are today with COVID-19," Walton continued. "That we are better after all the challenges that are exposed, all the challenges that are exposed and have arisen here, front and center.

"Colorado is a place that is a thinking person's paradise. In that, what you can imagine, what you can dream of, can easily become reality."

We have dreamed that the Avs and Nuggs have the opportunity, somehow, to finish what they started. We simply ask ourselves how social distancing is supposed to work in a victory parade.

"I'm a fan of the Nuggets, yes," said Walton, 67 years old. “Coach (Michael) Malone is excellent. And I love many of his players.

"There is (Nikola) Jokic. There is a guy named (Jamal) Murray on the team, that's another guy I find (fun to watch).

"I love creative offenses. And I love everything about competitive sports, but creative offenses, especially, because that's what wins. That's what wins the championships. "

Yes but …

"Everyone plays defense. Some do it better than others. "

Fair enough. Better pass big man: you or Joker?

"It's so fun to watch," said Walton. "And I love his imagination.

“And I love that he sees things that few people do. And I have great admiration and respect. And I am very happy to see Nikola Jokic play, every time I see him play.

“I had the privilege of meeting him about a year ago. It just brings a smile to my face and a warm glow to my heart. "

You will have to enjoy that warm glow from afar, just like the rest of us. Rather than hosting playoff games, the Pepsi Center houses the state's largest free coronavirus testing site.

That was not how we made it.

But they return.

"We are responsible for creating our own life, our own world, our own fun," said Walton. “The NBA, the Conference of Champions (Pac-12), this is the whole celebration on top of the mountain.

“This is like reaching one of those 14K peaks in Colorado. But that doesn't just happen. Summit of a 14er, which is based on a base. Playing in the NBA, being in the Denver Nuggets, competing in the Conference of Champions, that's for the best. And all of that is built on foundations right now, our foundations. Gradually, we have to go back and rebuild our foundations.

“Our foundations are based on our health. We have our work done for us. We are the Conference of Champions. We will manage. We will survive We are live. "

Don't forget to enjoy every breath. And the mustard passes.