Authorities emphasize rules for visiting Revere Beach on Memorial Day weekend

Governor Charlie Baker was not the only official with firm words on Friday for residents celebrating Memorial Day weekend in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Revere officials reminded residents during a press conference on Friday that the state's reopening of the beaches will not begin until Monday, reiterating the mandates that visitors follow the guidelines of social distancing, that they cover their faces and that gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. Until Monday, the beaches are only open for temporary activities such as walking and jogging.

But news station helicopters captured crowded scenes on Friday on the beaches in and out of Boston, with people enjoying the summer temperatures.

#Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo: "You are safer at home … we are concerned about overcrowding in Revere Beach." This is what it looks like on this hot and sunny day: #wbz pic.twitter.com/bKhAbyTW25 – Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) May 22, 2020

Physical distancing is not being practiced today at Carson Beach in Boston. Mucho Not much social distancing is practiced at Carson Beach in Boston. pic.twitter.com/tXBuizXzd4 – Grace Gómez (@GraceGomez) May 22, 2020

Here's a look at Humarock Beach in Scituate: SkyEye flew in this afternoon https://t.co/O2t5iPz0jR pic.twitter.com/LWh3dUKnxF – WBZ | Up News Info Boston News (@wbz) May 22, 2020

M Street Beach at Southie, 3 p.m. Photo sent by the viewer. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/RClljkAJhY – Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 23, 2020

According to Boston 25 News, Revere Police is planning a greater presence on city streets to close the parking lot along Revere Beach, and the city is implementing public safety measures.

Restaurants along the boulevard will remain open for curb pickup only and no lines will be allowed, depending on the season.

"Our orientation for this weekend is very clear," said the Rev. Mayor Brian Arrigo during the press conference on Friday: according to NECN. "You are safer at home."

Secretary of the Executive Office for Energy and Environmental Affairs, Kathleen Theoharides, urged state residents to avoid places full of beaches.

"If you show up in a park and the park is crowded, consider leaving that area and coming back at a different time or visiting a different park," Theoharides said, according to Boston 25 News. "Our state park system has more than 450,000 acres of beach property, including 77 coastal and inland beaches, and each region of the state has a hidden gem."

Before the weekend, Arrigo wrote a message reminding his constituents that the hot weather will spark a new "battle zone," requiring everyone to exercise "greater self-control, continued sacrifice, and more patience,quot; to prevent the spread of COVID-19. )

"This weekend will be our first big test," wrote the mayor. “Memorial Day is traditionally the beginning of our summer in New England, and we will inevitably want to gather for cookouts and some long-awaited outdoor activity. We can, but we must be careful. We can enjoy a nice Memorial Day weekend while being careful. Small gatherings of 10 or less, social estrangement, masks, resistance to the urge to hug a loved one and bump into a friend with all five – these are simple but crucial examples of self-discipline that will protect everyone. "

Starting Friday, 1,534 residents of Revere have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 67 people have died.

The next three months will be very different from the three that have just passed, Arrigo wrote. Danger, he said, lurks in the new opportunities that arise with the reopening of the state.

"We must not let our guard down," Arrigo said. "As in any situation where a 'DANGER' sign warns us of danger, we can avoid harm if we are careful. May this Memorial Day be the start of a wonderful summer. But remember, there is a DANGER sign on Sight. Continue to be careful and take care of each other. Self-control, sacrifice and patience have been effective so far, and will be our most important allies in this unique summer of 2020. "