MOSCOW – The leader of Chechnya, a close ally of President Vladimir V. Putin, is hospitalized with possible symptoms of the coronavirus, state news agencies say. A spokesperson suggests that he only keeps a low profile because he is "thinking."
The uncertainty about the leader's health, Ramzan Kadyrov, has broad implications, as the virus is shaking the volatile and predominantly Muslim Caucasus region of southern Russia.
Even Chechnya's own status as part of Russia, disputed in two wars in the post-Soviet era, revolves largely on the close ties between Kadyrov and Putin.
"This whole system depends on the personal relationship between Putin and Kadyrov," said Ekaterina Sokiryanskaya, a human rights specialist in the region, based in Saint Petersburg. "It cannot be easily transmitted."
Official figures remain low [Chechnya has reported 1,046 cases of the virus and 11 deaths], but signs are emerging daily that the death toll in the Caucasus it is much older and growing.
The pandemic appears to be hitting the neighboring republic of Dagestan with more force. Mr. Putin held an unusual televised video conference with Dagestan leaders this week, warning that traditional festivities marking the end of Ramadan this weekend pose a threat.
A senior cleric, Mufti Akhmad Abdulayev, told Mr. Putin on the call that more than 700 people had died there, including 50 medical workers. "No one keeps statistics on people dying of disease in their homes," he said. "They die, they are buried according to tradition, and nobody counts them."
Mr. Kadyrov, 43, Governor of the Chechen Republic, has played a huge role in the region. Her father Akhmad fought the Russians during Chechnya's first bloody war for independence in the 1990s, then switched sides and supported Putin in the second Chechen war in the early 2000s.
But Grigory Shvedov, editor of the media outlet. Caucasian Knot, who covers the region, said Kadyrov is not irreplaceable. The Kremlin's control over Chechnya, he said, depends largely on the money it injects into local coffers.
"If Chechnya continues to receive its budget subsidies, Chechnya can be led by someone else," said Shvedov.
Russia's two main state news agencies, Tass and RIA Novosti, reported Thursday that Kadyrov had been taken to a Moscow hospital, possibly with symptoms of the coronavirus. Mr. Kadyrov's aides issued only cryptic comments later.
Dzhambulat Umarov, the Chechen information minister, He posted a quote on Instagram that appeared to be from Mr. Kadyrov and that seemed to ridicule questions about his health, without confirming or denying that he was ill.
"They don't like it when I'm silent," Mr. Kadyrov is quoted in Mr. Umarov's Instagram post. "It's nothing personal. It's just that I'm silent when … I THINK."
Mr. Kadyrov had imposed a hard block when the virus started to spread, even closing the borders of its mountainous region of 1.5 million people to the rest of the country.
He called anyone who violated quarantine orders "worse than a terrorist,quot; and said they should be "buried in a hole in the ground, "but he himself did not abide by social distancing guidelines. When visiting a hospital treating coronavirus patients in April, for example, Mr. Kadyrov did not wear a mask when posing for a group selfie with medical workers.
And when medical workers at a Chechen hospital publicly complained about the shortage of protective equipment, Mr. Kadyrov He called them "provocateurs,quot; who should be fired.
However, it is unclear whether spreading fear, Kadyrov's typical governance approach, has been enough to slow the spread of the virus.
"The Chechen authorities, in my opinion, are not prepared to shoot or kidnap people who violate the quarantine," said Shvedov. "By lacking this toolkit, they become less effective."
Overall, Russia has reported 326,448 coronavirus cases, the second highest total in the world. Government He insists that his relatively low death count, 3,249, is accurate, although overall mortality figures suggest a higher total.
Dagestan officials are increasingly acknowledging that the statistics do not describe the true scale of the outbreak.
As a result, Dr. Tragira said, medication for coronavirus patients "is catastrophically lacking." She said Dagestan had already recorded 820 pneumonia deaths that had not been classified as coronavirus related. According to the official count, 65 people have died from the coronavirus in Dagestan.
The number of medical workers in Dagestan appears to be particularly severe even for Russia, where doctors and nurses have been dying in staggering numbers. Several doctors in Dagestan said in interviews that some residents did not heed warnings to stay away from family members and funerals until it was too late.
A nephrologist, Dr. Zagidat Amayeva, confided the concern to his daughter weeks before she died of coronavirus this spring. Patients at the dialysis clinic in their small town, Dr. Amayeva said, did not appear to take the pandemic seriously, even when the government asked people to stay home.
"Most people did not believe all this," said Dr. Amayeva's daughter, Tamara Aliyeva.
