Ariana Grande takes a moment to share the "tremendous weight" of the anniversary of the Manchester bombing

Almost three years after a terrorist detonated a bomb at her concert at Manchester Arena, the singer of & # 39; Side to Side & # 39; He reaches out to the families and friends of the victims to make it clear that he has not forgotten them.

Ariana Grande He has recognized the sad anniversary of the attack after his performance at Manchester Arena 2017 in the United Kingdom by insisting that he shares the "tremendous weight" felt by the families and friends of the victims.

A terrorist detonated a bomb in the lobby of the venue as fans left Ariana's concert on May 22 (17), killing 23 people and injuring 139 others.

Tragedy forced the singer to stop her world tour and return home to mourn the loss of life. He returned to Manchester weeks later to head a benefit that he helped organize to raise funds for the families of those killed in the explosion.

Now, as the three-year anniversary approaches on Friday, Ariana wanted to make it clear that she had not forgotten the fans who perished or those still recovering from the bombing.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the hit maker "Side to Side" wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to all who feel the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the upcoming anniversary this week. " "

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack before the third anniversary

"Not a day goes by without this affecting you or all of us. I will be thinking about you all week and weekend. My heart, my thoughts and my prayers are always with you."