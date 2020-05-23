Ariana Grande finds Lady GaGa's practical approach to her collaboration & # 39; Impressive & # 39;

Instagram

Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the hit maker & # 39; Thank You, Next & # 39; talks about working alongside the & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; singer in his new single & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39 ;.

Ariana Grande I had a great time working with Lady Gaga in his new single "Rain on Me", revealing that the "Poker Face" singer was practical in all aspects of the collaboration.

The "thanks, next" singer had no idea what to expect when she signed up to work with GaGa and now reveals it was one of the most rewarding collaborations.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Friday (May 22), Ariana said: "She does a really fantastic job saying, 'Hi, it's what it is', but also like' I'm going to give you a ** king show, and I'm going to choose all the colors that are on the screen: every lighting, every shot, every wig every dancer wears. Everything, everything. I'm going to choose, I'm going to help Ari to pick up her makeup and hair … "

"She is amazing. I really love to see her have the point of view and so much kindness at the same time. And I respect another artist at the same time."

Grande also admitted that she loved enjoying moments of pure pop with her new friend: "It feels so much fun to be a part of something so upbeat and, like, pure pop again, because I feel like a minute has passed since I did that poppy thing. , and that's fun because I'm a pop person, but it's just that everyone knows that my heart is rooted in the R&B influential music I do, and that's where my heart is, but it felt so good and fun and happy to dip a toe into your world a little bit, and test it for size. "

"The video is so GaGa and so much fun. I had a lot of fun. I thought, 'I've never dressed like this in my life. I'm just having the best time'."