Anoka County Sheriff's Office investigates a series of suspected drug overdoses – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of suspected drug overdoses that occurred between May 8-21.

The police now want to use recent events as a reminder to "people who only take prescription drugs that have been specifically prescribed for them and that have been obtained from a pharmacy."

The sheriff says three people died in suspected drug overdoses in mid-May. Then on May 22, the Coon Rapids Police Department also had two possible drug overdoses.

One person survived his ordeal, while the other person died.

According to a press release, police found similar-looking pills in each of the locations. They are described as "light or light blue in color, with the letter,quot; M "bordered by a square,quot;.

Similar pills have been found to be tainted or counterfeit oxycodone pills, some even containing fentanyl.

The cases remain under investigation, with pending forensic evidence and toxicology results on the job.