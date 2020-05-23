Ananya Panday says her parents know about her link rumors before her

Link fame and rumors go hand in hand. Every fortnight, we hear about a new love story that is brewing in B-town. While some make it official with Instagram posts, some romances go above and beyond to have a roka ceremony, while others remain secret.
Ananya Panday, who made her debut last year with Student Of The Year 2, and then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, is no stranger to links. Now who can forget the dating rumors with Reel-Pati, aka Kartik Aaryan? The paparazzi broke their off-screen chemistry and late night dinners. When recently interviewed by an online portal, she frankly stated that her parents, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, knew about their link rumors even before she did.
When asked what he was doing in the middle of the running of the bulls, the young actor said he was watching classic Hollywood and Hindi movies and was honing his skills by absorbing their nuances. The actress has three releases in the works. She has Khaali Peeli in front of Ishaan Khatter, who only has one day of filming pending. Next up, has Fighter with the southern feel, Vijay Devarakonda. He will later join the next Shakun Batra, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.