Ananya Panday says her parents know about her link rumors before her

Link fame and rumors go hand in hand. Every fortnight, we hear about a new love story that is brewing in B-town. While some make it official with Instagram posts, some romances go above and beyond to have a roka ceremony, while others remain secret.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut last year with Student Of The Year 2, and then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, is no stranger to links. Now who can forget the dating rumors with Reel-Pati, aka Kartik Aaryan? The paparazzi broke their off-screen chemistry and late night dinners. When recently interviewed by an online portal, she frankly stated that her parents, Chunky and Bhavna Panday, knew about their link rumors even before she did.